Dane County Supervisor District 1 Special Election

Voters go to the polls between 7 am-8 pm, 4/1. For current polling places/ballot info: cityofmadison.com/clerk or clerk.countyofdane.com. 608-266-4601.

media release: A Special Election is being held on Tuesday, June 17, for the District 1(opens in a new window) seat on the Dane County Board of Supervisors. A sample ballot is now available on the My Vote WI website. The County Board’s District 1 seat represents downtown Madison residents who vote at the Madison Municipal Building, Bethel Lutheran, Central Library, Capitol Lakes, Madison Senior Center, and 641 W. Main St Apts.

Additionally, absentee ballots will be mailed to voters with requests on file. You can request an absentee ballot at My Vote WI.

Voters in qualified nursing homes and assisted living facilities will be able to cast their absentee ballots next week. State law requires special voting deputies to bring absentee voting to absentee requestors in certain nursing homes and care facilities. Capitol Lakes is the only care facility impacted by the Special Election. A pair of Special Voting Deputies visits each facility on May 27 and 30.