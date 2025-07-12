Dane County Department of Waste + Renewables Open House

media release: Come celebrate our community’s journey towards using waste as a resource and learn more about our work and our vision to advance the circular economy here in Dane County. This event is FREE and all ages are welcome!

Activities Include:

Dane County Trash Lab

DIY Screenprinting station (BYO clothing item to screenprint!)

Heavy Equipment Showcase

Tours of the Dane County Landfill

FREE tacos will be provided by Tortillas Los Angeles (courtesy of REAP Food Group) and FREE popsicles will be provided by Chrysalis Pops

Parking for the event will be at the Dane County Clean Sweep, 7020 Maahic Wy. Drive past the Landfill entrance on Maahic Way to access the Clean Sweep entrance

The health of our visitors and staff is important to us and we have implemented the following and procedures for our tour program:

- Safety vests may be required when touring facility grounds

- Please wear closed-toed shoes and long pants on facility grounds

- No food allowed in tour bus

Dane County Department of Waste + Renewables gives special acknowledgement to our neighbors, partners, and staff for support of the important work we do to manage the community’s materials responsibly. Thank you!

Schedule:

1:30 PM - 2:00 PM Landfill Tour: Each year, we host nearly a thousand visitors of all ages for tours of our facilities. Our tours offer an excellent opportunity for lessons in environmental stewardship, science, engineering, and tec...

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Live Screen Printing: Bring your own garment/bag/item to screen print on and upcycle (we will have extras)!

3:00 PM - 3:30 PM Landfill Prairie Walk: Learn about the native prairie cover at the Dane County Landfill with a Natural Resource Manager from Dane County Parks.

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Heavy Equipment Showcase: Get up close to some of the heavy equipment used to manage waste at the Dane County Landfill!

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Free Tacos + Popsicles: Enjoy complimentary tacos and popsicles from Tortillas Los Angeles and Chrysalis Pops.

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Coloring Station: Learn about nature's recyclers and trash collection with coloring pages!

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Trash Lab: Visit the award winning Dane County Trash Lab and learn about how to RETHINK our relationship to waste, PROTECT our environment and REDESIGN our connection to everyday items.