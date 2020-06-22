ONLINE: Dane County Youth Fishing Tournament

press release: The first Annual Dane County Youth Fishing Tournament will kick off on June 22. This tournament is a summer long competition for youth ages 9-15 ( the day fish is caught AND the day fish is submitted on the app). It is intended for independent anglers who commonly fish in their respective communities on a regular basis. The tournament app is free to download and it is free to register to participate in the tournament. All fish entered must be photographed/documented via the Fish Donkey tournament app 1. Measure fish for length against a bump board or commercial measuring tape 2. Take photo of angler holding fish. A selfie will do. With the lack of pools and youth programming this summer- it is an ideal time to support and encourage healthy safe outdoor activities.

The tournament will run June 22–Sept 20, 2020. Fish must be caught in public Dane County Waters only. Fish must be caught from shore or kayak/canoe.

Categories: LARGEST (length on bump board) largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, walleye, northern pike, and five largemouth bass stringer (largest total length of five largemouth bass over the course of the whole summer).

Social Distancing safe- this is simply a way for local youth anglers to compete against one another via the online app FISH DONKEY. No contact or organized gatherings needed!

Download the free app FISH DONKEY and REGISTER for FREE for the Dane County Youth Fishing Tournament. YES there are prizes.

Follow DCYFishingTournament on Instagram and Facebook.