With Associates Band 6 pm, Mike Dangeroux Orchestra 8 pm.

media release: Welcome to Dane Dances! 2023: "A Season of Togetherness"

Dane Dances! is a family friendly event on the stunning Monona Terrace rooftop EVERY FRIDAY EVENING IN AUGUST. The much-anticipated summer music series is a great way to get down and dance with your friends, coworkers, or family. The rooftop gets shaking as the sun sets against the iconic Wisconsin State Capitol with the breeze of the Lake Monona at your back while you dance. Feel free to bring a blanket, chair and picnic basket; seating on the rooftop is limited. Sorry, carry in alcohol is prohibited. Dane Dances! promotes inclusivity with a fun night of music and dancing to music and bands for all ages.

Food and cocktails are available for purchase at 5:00 p.m.

Food by: Kipps Kitchen, Lake Vista Cafe, La Taguara, and Melly Mells Cater

In the case of inclement weather, Rain back-up is at Monona Terrace for August 4, 11, & 25th, and at Alliant Energy Center for August 18th with FREE parking