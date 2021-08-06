August 6: ORQUESTA MAS-MADISON ALL STARS 6:00 – 7:30 PM

SONS OF CHICAGO 8:00 – 9:30 PM

DJ Pain 1 5:30 – 6:00 pm & 7:30 – 8:00 PM

press release: You asked and we are excited to announce that the Dane Dances! is coming back! Please join us as we reconnect after a long year of staying safe, wearing masks and social distancing to get through the Covid 19 pandemic. We invite you to now get out, get up, get down and get together.

Many experiences, people, and places are responsible for a local tradition of free, family-friendly music, dancing, and community spirit each Friday in August on the Monona Terrace rooftop - Dane Dances! This year we are inviting and reaching out to all ethnic groups, associations and businesses to help us connect and have everyone feel the welcoming “MAGIC” of Dane Dances!

We are excited to bring back great music and bands from many genres.