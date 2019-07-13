Dane Nichols, Kyle Blummer, Spencer Brooks Graham, Seth Rabin, Ken Barns, Matthew Mandli, Sasha Rosser, Bennett Brown, Cynthia Marie

press release: Comedy night at Elmwood-Park DIY! A series of local comedians will be performing for your entertainment. It's also something of a going away party for Dane so expect raucous tomfoolery.

Seating begins at 7pm; Show at 8pm

Hosted by Dane Nichols

Featuring:

Kyle Blummer

Spencer Brooks Graham

Seth Rabin

Ken Barns

Matthew Mandli

Sasha Rosser

Bennett Brown

Cynthia Marie

$3 suggested donation (cash only), all donations go directly to the performers