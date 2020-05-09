× Expand Matt Kirk The Dang-Its (left to right): Rick Nass, Tom Waselchuk and Matt Rodgers.

press release: Americana is the core of the roots-oriented repertoire of The Dang-Its. The band was founded in 1998 playing “Honky Tonk, Western Swing, and Americana,” and now embraces bluegrass, country swing and country blues, folk, classic and alternative country, and singer-songwriter material, including original songs. Tom Waselchuk, (guitar and vocals) is joined by Rick Nass (pedal steel guitar) and Matt Rodgers (bass and vocals).

The Dang-Its have earned seven nominations from the Madison Area Music Association’s annual awards, winning two: 2013 Country/Bluegrass Performer of the Year, and 2014 Country/Bluegrass Album of the Year, for their album A Lick of Sense.