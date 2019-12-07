press release: Make it a country Christmas this year and enjoy spirited renditions of cherished holiday music with just the right touch of Nashville and Branson twang and sizzling swing. Tom Waselchuk and Jami Lampkins, along with their ace band The Dang-Its, deliver an energetic and moving Christmas concert with a generous helping of Americana heart.

Tinsel and Twang features seasonal standards and comedy numbers, songs by country legends Merle Haggard and Patsy Cline, Western Swing renditions of Irving Berlin and Frank Loesser hits, and Charlie Brown’s Christmas theme with a bluegrass twist. It’s a fun-filled, energetic holiday show that you won’t want to miss.