The Dang-Its
Library Park, Belleville East Main Street at South Vine Street, Belleville, Wisconsin 53508
press release: Come and enjoy this FREE concert series that includes a broad array of musical styles from country, classical, rock, Americana, western swing and more!
This event is in the spirit of family fun so bring a lawn chair or blanket, food and drink if you wish and enjoy the music from the gazebo in beautiful Belleville Library Park.
Tuesday nights 6:30 – 8 pm June and July, rain or shine
