ONLINE: The Dangers and Possibilities of Political Rhetoric

Sign-up Required - Click Here to Register Online!

press release: Politics, for better or worse, is about talking. Candidates seeking office, office holders advancing policies, pundits trying to influence opinion, citizens sharing their views with their representatives: political speech is all around us. Yet even though speech is intimately connected to the promise of politics in America, political speech is brings dangers as well. This presentation focuses on the dangers and possibilities of political rhetoric, focusing especially on its place in democratic politics.

*Please register to receive the Zoom link via e-mail before the event*

Daniel Kapust received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2005, and came to UW after six years in the Department of Political Science at The University of Georgia. He is also the director of the Political Economy, Philosophy, and Politics Certificate Program.