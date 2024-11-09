Dani Dobkin & Matt Sargent Auricle

Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Dani Dobkin & Matt Sargent Auricle New Music Series presents synthesist Dobkin and guitarist Sargent, on tour in support of their recent album Bend. Antonio Poscic at Research Music writes, "It all sounds almost like an American primitive guitar record retrieved from far in the future."

