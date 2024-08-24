media release: Left Foot Forward and Remain in Night join forces to bring the one and only Daniel Bell for a 5 hour set in an intimate venue in downtown Madison. A producer and dj with a career spanning three decades, Daniel Bell is nothing short of legendary. From his beginnings in Canada collaborating with Richie Hawtin as Cybersonik, to his string of influential releases as DBX, Daniel Bell has embedded his unique sounds into the DNA of electronic music as a whole. We’re giving him the reins for the entire evening at Gamma Ray Bar, for an extended masterclass in proper dance music. Highly limited capacity. Presales available to guarantee entry. Immersive decor provided by Remain in Night.