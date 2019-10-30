Daniel Champagne, Christopher Gold, Paul Creswell

At first, Australian native Daniel Champagne might appear to be another entrant in the sensitive-singer-songwriter sweepstakes. But those listening deeper — or seeing a video — will quickly be hooked by his singular style and dazzling technique on guitar. Now based in Nashville, he’s swinging north for a tour including this make up date for a snowed-out show last winter at Art In. With Christopher Gold, Paul Creswell.

press release: The young virtuoso recently described as 'the finest guitar player of this generation' brings his world tour to Art In for one night! Tix just $10 but very limited here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/daniel-champagne-live-art-in-with-christopher-gold-and-paul-creswell-tickets-62227250381 don’t miss this - these shows have been selling out all over the world!

WHAT THE PRESS SAY..

“The word Prodigy seems to entirely fall short of this soft-spoken young man’s skills, he coaxes sounds and melodies out of his instrument that literally drop jaws.” - The Calgary Herald, CANADA

“Today I saw the future of Folk – Festival goers flocking in their thousands towards the main stage to witness a young musical phenomenon from Australia dish out an absolute show-stopper.” - The Firefly Column, USA

“Daniel Champagne is a crossroads. Fusing the strong traditions of Blues, Folk and other roots art with pop showmanship and admirable lyrical ability. I firmly believe that he will become an ambassador for roots music in a time where it desperately needs representation.” - The Indie Blender, CANADA

“reinventing roots guitar” - Rhythms Magazine, AUSTRALIA

“Watching Daniel Champagne perform is a once in a lifetime experience. He is a true prodigy that plays like no one else could possibly play unless they spent at least two lifetimes studying the art.” - Review, NEW ZEALAND

‘Daniel Champagne exudes a natural ease on stage, as he sings poignant lyrics and beautifully crafted melodies that invariably whisk the heart up with grand romanticism. Coupled with an exhilarating guitar talent that transcends mere acoustic playing to replicate a whole band, Champagne is just magical’ - Themusic.com.au, AUSTRALIA