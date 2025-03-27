Daniel Chávez Organ Quartet

media release: Juan Daniel Chávez (Born September 15, 1993 - Guadalajara, MX) is a Mexican-American saxophonist , multi instrumental recording artist, composer, educator, co-founderof PCCCArts (est. 2020), a non-profit arts organization dedicated to bridging the opportunity divide in low to moderate-income areas by providing enhanced access to the arts for youth and adults. Having 16 years experience in the entertainment industry, his formal career spans nearly 8 years working with musicians and artists from all around the world and across genres.