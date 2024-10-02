RSVP for Daniel Hinkley

Join us for an evening with Daniel Hinkley. This special evening will begin with an hour-long lecture lead by nurseryman, author, naturalist and world-renowned plant collector Daniel Hinkley followed by complementary mocktails and engaging conversation on the Frautschi Family Learning Center rooftop as you overlook the beauty of Olbrich Gardens. After seeing the magic of the gardens from above, lecture guests are welcome to conclude their evening by exploring the gardens in one of the most unique ways, GLEAM: Art in a New Light.

Thursday, October 3, 5-7:30 p.m.

Doors open at 4:45 p.m.

Lecture begins at 5:00 p.m. followed by a Q&A

Mocktails on Rooftop at 6:30 p.m.

GLEAM: Art in a New Light at 7:00 p.m.

Olbrich is excited to have a unique opportunity to host Daniel Hinkley for an in-person lecture and we hope you can join us! Hinkley is widely recognized as one of the fore­most modern plant explorers and one of the world’s leading plant collectors. He is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Veitch Memorial Medal (V.M.M.) from the Royal Horticultural Society of Great Britain in 2007 “for outstanding contribution to advancing the science and practice of horticulture” and the Liberty Hyde Bailey Award from the American Horticultural Society in 2006. Above all, he is committed to solid and sustainable horticultural practices, above average garden plants, landscapes of distinction and raising the collective awareness of the diversity of plant life on Earth as well as the magic and mysteries of our natural world.

Registration deadline: October 2

$32/$28 member