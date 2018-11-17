Daniel J. King

press release: In Good Company: An Exposition of Contemporary Veteran Art

In November 2018, veteran and civilian artists will merge together in Madison, Wisconsin to exhibit new works that reflect the profundity of the veteran experience. Aligned with an amplified voice examining the veteran identity, these artists discover themselves as political beings embodying a comprehensive and inclusive human experience. Multiple exhibition venues will host these artistic talents that range from two and three dimensional visual-art to theater/performance art, music and writing.

This exhibit combines video, sound, image, and text, to engage visitors on multiple fronts with the combination of highly personal, subjective language and images relaying shifting psychological states. The word “egress” is a means of exit, a way out, a chance for escape. The work presented here actually doubles as a way in, a means of entrance— a chance for engagement.