Daniel Kuzuhara & Helga Swatzak

media relase: Daniel Kuzuhara and Helga Swatzak will be performing a duo piano recital on Saturday, September 7, 6:30 pm at StudioShareMadison - 5003 W University Ave Suite 180.

The duo will be performing works for 1 piano, 4 hands by Mozart, Dvorak, Schubert, and Henry F Gilbert.

Tickets are $10 adults, $5 youth with adult. Please reserve seats in advance via email: thestudio615@gmail.com or call 608-663-9899.

StudioShareMadison is Madison's premiere shared teaching space for private music educators, featuring an intimate 45 seat recital space on Madison's west side. For more information studiosharemadison.com