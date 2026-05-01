media release: Girlfriends' Night Out -- the Little Black Dress edition -- is an evening of laughter, sharing secrets and telling tales over wine and snacks, this year on Wednesday, June 10 from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Dig those little black dresses out of the back of your closet, rally the girls and plan to make some fabulous memories.

Music by Daniel Nordstrom and his acoustic guitar, performing familiar covers you'll want to sing along with and maybe even get up and dance to.

Doors open at 5 p.m. so get here early to snag a table on the terrace or a blanket spot on the hillside. Music 6 - 8:30 p.m.

The $10 admission includes your first beverage — wine, beer or soft drink. Cash is preferred. Rain or shine; terrace or back-barn lounge.

The event` will be held in sunshine or in alternate weather; terrace or back-barn lounge.

Please note, Botham Vineyards is a smoke-free venue, buildings and grounds. Carry-in alcohol is strictly prohibited, and please leave Rover at home. While we love dogs and have several of our own, not everyone feels the same; we prefer to offer an environment where everyone feels safe and comfortable. Certified service dogs are welcome, of course.