About the book: An estranged family preparing for the annual Wisconsin gun deer hunt carries on completely unaware of how their lives were about to change forever. Motivated by greed and jealousy, eldest brother Mason Owens hatches a nefarious plan. He nearly thought of everything except the intrusion of an unknown hunter with stark raving blue eyes. When the dust settles, an historic scene sends shockwaves across the country and provides fuel for campfire stories for generations to come.

Justice, as fleeting as the search for one’s own self and twice as hard to attain. The hunter with blue eyes embarks on such a journey while punishing those he deems unworthy to enjoy the gifts of the wild. His path of discovery eventually takes him to the hidden backwoods home of Darlene Hatchka, high in the boreal forest of Northeast Minnesota. Strangely she knows who he is, and why he came to find her.

Game Warden Ross Parent, playing a hunch, determined to serve said justice becomes a wedge of unwitting cheese in a deadly game of wilderness cat and mouse. The terrorizing chain of events that follows pits Ross alone against The Hunter, a mastermind unfettered by the elements, darkness or fear. What they find in themselves lives in all men, but only dies in most.

Daniel Rehm became a full-time writer after a long career in the paint and industrial coatings industry. Dan wrote Let Flowers Be Flowers between 2008 and 2011 and launched Rudbeckia Productions, LLC in 2020 to publish his work.

Dan’s writing includes various landscapes he knows very well – from the coulee area of western Wisconsin to the boreal forest of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area. He has enjoyed writing Let Flowers Be Flowers because he was able to explore both character development and bring to life the various relationships among men and their families. In addition, explore the sociopathic nature of a killer – what motivates a killer, what haunts a killer, and what purpose that killer believes he has in his life.

Dan lives in North Branch, Minnesota, with his wife and four children.