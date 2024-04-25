× Expand Troy Edige A close-up of Daniel Sloss. Daniel Sloss

(2019 Isthmus pick) Scottish stand-up Daniel Sloss is not afraid to tackle controversial subjects: religion, dead-end relationships, gun violence, and now, in his latest Netflix special and tour, toxic masculinity. In a June Newsweek interview, Sloss says, “I think anything and everything can be joked about if done with the right approach, with the right level of respect.” So be prepared to laugh, and maybe think a bit.

press release: Scotland’s international comedy superstar Daniel Sloss announced his 12th solo tour Can’t. Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city tour includes a stop at Barrymore Theatre in Madison on Thursday, April 25, and Turner Hall Ballroom in Milwaukee, WI, on Friday, April 26, 2024.

Daniel’s previous ground-breaking, global smash-hits include ‘HUBRiS’ (the world’s biggest solo comedy touring show for most of 2021 as reported in Pollstar) and ‘X’ (his acclaimed tour de force about sexual assault. It toured non stop for 300 performances over 17 months around the globe, all throughout Europe, UK, U.S., Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan and even packing a Moscow arena (becoming Russia’s biggest-ever English language comedy show and creating a sensation with a joke about the importance of sex education – not a taboo subject in Putin’s Russia – an illegal one.). The film of ‘X’ is on HBO in USA and Canada and is the first UK comedy special with a UK premiere in cinemas, with it’s nationwide release at Vue.

Daniel’s first book “Everyone You Hate is Going to Die” was published by Penguin Random House in 2021, and his Netflix specials ‘DARK’ & ‘Jigsaw’ are both streaming in 190 countries, in 26 languages with the infamous ‘Jigsaw’ credited with causing up over 120,000 breakups and 300 divorces world-wide (fans even bring their divorce papers for him to autograph at shows).

He has sold out six New York solo off-Broadway seasons, appeared on U.S TV’s ‘Conan’ ten times, broken box office records at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and toured in 53 countries (so far).