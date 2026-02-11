× Expand Troy Edige A close-up of Daniel Sloss. Daniel Sloss

media release: Internationally acclaimed and award-winning Scottish comedian, Daniel Sloss, announces North American theater tour dates for his brand-new show, Daniel Sloss: BITTER. Promoted by Live Nation, the 34-city tour includes a stop at Orpheum Theatre in Madison on November 9, and Pabst Theater in Milwaukee on November 10, 2026. Visit Daniel’s website for links to tickets.

People complain that you can’t say anything anymore…Scotland’s comedy superstar, Daniel Sloss, begs to differ. Daniel will tour his 13th solo show, Daniel Sloss: BITTER, around the world before finishing the tour with his headlining debut at London’s Wembley Arena on November 28. Performing standup for more than half of his 35 years on this planet, Daniel’s massive live tours span 55 countries (so far) including selling out 9 New York off-Broadway theatre runs. In the process he has broken multiple box office records, broken up 100’s of thousands of couples and autographed hundreds of divorce papers (courtesy of his special, Jigsaw), published a “Pandora’s Box of self-help books” (Conan O’Brien) and starred in six hour-long stand-up specials: two Netflix specials, an HBO special and three specials released exclusively through his website.