Daniel Sloss, Kai Humphries

media release: Internationally acclaimed and award-winning Scottish comedian, Daniel Sloss, began writing and performing stand-up in 2007, at the age of 17, and now tours non-stop throughout North America, the U.K., Ireland, Australasia, Asia and 30 European countries. Presenting a new live show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival each year for eleven years, Daniel ran his tenth live solo hour, Daniel Sloss: X, at the 2018 Festival. One of the biggest draws at the Edinburgh Fringe, Daniel has sold in excess of 10,000 tickets each year at the Fringe for the past 8 years running. For the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe, Daniel ran Daniel Sloss: X in three encore performances at the U.K.’s largest theater, the 3,500-seat Edinburgh Playhouse.

On October 12, 2021, Daniel will release his first book, Everyone You Hate Is Going To Die: And Other Comforting Thoughts On Family, Friends, Sex, Love, And More Things That Ruin Your Life. The book is a transgressive and hilarious deep dive in to Daniel’s favorite subject: relationships.

In April 2021, Daniel’s Australian tour of his new show, Daniel Sloss: Hubris sold over 40,000 tickets over 32 shows in 30 days. Daniel’s Hubris theater tour continues across the U.K. and Europe in to 2022.

On November 2, 2019, Daniel Sloss: X premiered on HBO in the U.S. and Canada. In February 2020, X made history in the U.K. as the first comedy special to make it’s U.K. debut on the big screen. In March of 2020, X also premiered in Australia on the big screen. The special received rave reviews including The Atlantic proclaiming the show, “A stunning experiment in controlled transgression,” and The New Yorker heralding the show as “A raw and enthralling crescendo of confessions.” The show was recorded on April 27, 2019, at The Enmore Theatre in Sydney, Australia. Daniel toured Daniel Sloss: X to theaters in 28 cities across North America after running the show off-Broadway in NYC in February 2019 selling more than 5,000 tickets performing 30 shows in 19 days. By the end of the tour in December 2019, Daniel performed the show over 300 times in 40 countries throughout Europe, Asia, Australasia and North America.

On September 11, 2018, Daniel’s 28th birthday, Netflix premiered two of Daniel’s live shows, Daniel Sloss: Dark (2015) and Daniel Sloss: Jigsaw (2016), worldwide in 190

countries and 26 languages. Dark was recorded at The Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles in March of 2018 and Jigsaw was recorded at The Enmore Theatre in Sydney in May of 2017.

Daniel shot his next special, Daniel Sloss: Socio, on June 29, 2019 at The Paramount Theatre in Austin, TX. Daniel Sloss: Socio is the third show in Daniel’s trilogy, which includes Daniel’s two Netflix specials, Dark and Jigsaw. Socio is Daniel’s fourth show presented off-Broadway, previously running X, Dark (in two separate runs), as well as Jigsaw off-Broadway.

In the U.S., Daniel made ten appearances on Conan O’Brien’s CONAN, and he was seen on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, Drunk History, Roast Battle, @Midnight, and The Pete Holmes Show. In the U.K., Daniel starred in his own BBC TV show, The Adventures Of Daniel (aged 19), and made numerous television appearances including The Graham Norton Show, Sunday Night at the Palladium, The John Bishop Show, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, 8 Out of 10 Cats, The Rob Brydon Show, Comic Relief’s Mock The Week, The Paul O’Grady Show (Daniel’s TV debut aged 18), BBC’s Stand Up For Sport Relief, Set List, and Russell Howard’s Good News.

For more visit Daniel’s website and follow Daniel on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.