Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live

Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: In this whimsical, family-friendly theatrical event, Daniel Tiger and his family and friends take audiences on an interactive and exciting adventure to the Neighborhood of Make-Believe, sharing stories of friendship, helping others and celebrating new experiences. The live show features new songs as well as fan-favorites from the series, including the beloved “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” The live theatrical production is filled with music, dancing, and wonderful surprises that will warm the hearts of preschoolers, parents, and grandparents alike.

Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
