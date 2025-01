media release:

Daniel Tosh is a comedian, host, writer and producer. After graduating from the University of Central Florida with a degree in Marketing, Daniel moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in comedy. His stand up career accelerated in 2001 after a performance on The Late Show with David Letterman after which Daniel would continue on to appear in other shows including his own COMEDY CENTRAL PRESENTS, a 30 minute special two years later. He was also seen on PREMIUM BLEND and multiple episodes of THE TONIGHT SHOW.

In 2005, Comedy Central would go on to release his debut album, TRUE STORIES I MADE UP. Daniel would later release three additional hour long specials for the network, all to popular and critical acclaim; COMPLETELY SERIOUS (2007), HAPPY THOUGHTS (2011) and PEOPLE PLEASER (2016).

Daniel is best known for hosting and creating TOSH.0, which aired on Comedy Central from 2009-2020. The show showcased internet clips with the addition of Daniel’s comedic perspective. It was one of the longest running comedy series for Comedy Central and at its height became the most watched show by men from 18-34 on cable television.

Daniel can currently be heard and seen hosting his latest project, TOSH SHOW, a video podcast for iHeart Media. The show premiered to fantastic response garnering millions of watches and listens in the first weeks.

Daniel also Executive Produced and starred in BRICKELBERRY for three seasons for Comedy Central. His other voiceover work was also featured on PARADISE PD and THE LIFE AND TIMES OF TIM.

Daniel has appeared in comedy festivals and toured all over the world including New Zealand, Australia, Montreal and Ireland and at one point in his career was averaging over 100 college performances a year. Daniel currently lives in Los Angeles with his wife and family.