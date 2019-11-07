Daniel v. Armslist: Can There be Liability for Online Gun Sales?
UW Law Building 975 Bascom Mall , Madison, Wisconsin
press release: Join the ACS Madison Lawyer Chapter, the ACS University of Wisconsin Law School Student Chapter, and The Madison Institute for a discussion with Alla Lefkowitz on the groundbreaking Wisconsin Supreme Court case Daniel v. Armslist and the ruling’s implications today.
Featuring: Alla Lefkowitz, Director of Affirmative Litigation, Everytown for Gun Safety
This discussion is free and open to the public.
Info
UW Law Building 975 Bascom Mall , Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Lectures & Seminars, Politics & Activism