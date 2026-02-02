Daniella Thach reception

media release: Opening Wednesday, February 4, see Daniella Thach's MFA Qualifier Exhibition Ghost writer: someone who writes something for someone else at the Art Lofts Gallery through February 9th, and attend the Closing Reception on Saturday, February 7, from 5 to 8pm. A Cambodian-American artist, through darkened installations, Thach’s interdisciplinary work coalesces neon, video, sculpture, drawing, printmaking, and ephemera to conjure spiritual visages and collapse a violent past and volatile present to envision possible futures. They trace this history and the diasporic impact on their family to form a new, amalgamous identity. In combining new and obsolete technologies, Thach melds timelines across past and familial memory to imagine life and identity after genocide, assimilation, and the loss of heritage.

