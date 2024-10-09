media release: Join us for a 20th birthday celebration for the webcomic Girls With Slingshots! Cartoonist Danielle Corsetto will be selling and signing copies of her compendium, which collects all 2,000+ GWS strips, as well as other books & art & giveaway goodies!

National Cartoonist Society Reuben Award-winner Corsetto is the creator of the webcomic Girls With Slingshots, which ran from 2004-2015 She also wrote the sex ed webcomic BOO! It’s Sex for WEBTOON, drawn by Monica Gallagher. She’s currently halfway finished with her new graphic novel Elephant Town, which takes place in her hometown of Shepherdstown, West Virginia.