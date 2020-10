press release: The award-winning author of Before You Suffocate Your Own Fool Self brings her signature voice and insight to the subjects of race, grief, apology, and American history. Danielle Evans will appear live on Crowdcast to discuss her newest book, The Office of Historical Corrections. Join the event at: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/wbf-office-of-historical. Before the event begins, you will see a countdown and the event image.