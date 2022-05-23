media release: Danielle St. Louis and her energetic Labrador-border collie rescue dog, Lucky, have hiked every Wisconsin state park together. While doing so, they enjoyed the state’s rich natural beauty and the challenges that can come from hiking with a canine companion. St. Louis documents it all in this fun and thorough guide.

A Dog Lover’s Guide to Hiking Wisconsin’s State Parks divides Wisconsin into five regions and further details specific trails, graded for dog reactivity as well as the fitness level of human and canine alike. St. Louis also helpfully notes the availability of nearby facilities such as bathrooms, water stations, trashcans, designated dog swimming areas, and veterinarians. Truly one of a kind, this book is a must have for any Wisconsin dog lover looking to go out into nature with their pup.

Danielle St. Louis is a hiker and dog lover from the Midwest. She runs the popular adventure dog blog and Instagram account WI State Park Dogs, which features tips for hiking and favorite outdoor travels with Lucky the adventure dog. She is a past winner of the Moth Story Slam and has received professional writing scholarships from Oklahoma State University.