media release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to host author Danilyn Rutherford for an author talk on her book Beautiful Mystery: Living in a Wordless World. She will be joined in conversation with Krisjon Olson.

This is an in-person event at A Room of One's Own Bookstore.

About the Book

When Danilyn Rutherford and her husband Craig noticed that their six-month-old daughter Millie wasn’t making eye contact, they took her to their pediatrician. And an optometrist. Then a neurologist. Later, to a team of physical and occupational therapists. None of the doctors could give Millie a diagnosis, but it was clear that her brain was not developing at the rate it should. At an age when some children take their first steps, Millie had the cognitive ability and motor skills of a three-month-old. Three years later, Craig died suddenly of a heart attack and Danilyn found herself on the precipice of her anthropology career as a widow and single mother, still trying to solve the puzzle posed by Millie’s inaccessible mind.

Now in her twenties, Millie has never been able to express herself verbally, but she has a thriving social environment rooted in the people around her and in things her companions and family can see, hear, smell, and feel. Life in Millie’s world is far richer than might be immediately evident to those who think and communicate in conventional ways.

Beautiful Mystery explores what it means to be a person in the spaces between what we can and cannot say, and how we can fight to care for those we love when they don’t have the language to fight for themselves. Through her unique lens as a mother and an anthropologist, Rutherford tells the story of arriving in Millie’s world, what she found there, and how Millie showed her that words aren’t always what makes us human. Enlightening and deeply felt, Beautiful Mystery proves that you don’t have to understand someone to love them—a lesson that, if we all learned it, might allow us to live together in a fractured world.

Danilyn Rutherford is President of the Wenner-Gren Foundation for Anthropological Research. An award-winning anthropologist, she has previously taught at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and the University of Chicago. She is the author of Living in the Stone Age: Reflections on the Origins of a Colonial Fantasy, Laughing at Leviathan: Sovereignty and Audience in West Papua, Raiding the Land of the Foreigners: The Limits of the Nation on an Indonesian Frontier, and Beautiful Mystery: Living in a Wordless World. Rutherford lives in Santa Cruz, California.

Krisjon Olson is an anthropologist and Assistant Professor in the Department of Pediatrics, School of Medicine and Public Health at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Her research, writing and teaching at the intersection of childhood, disability, and premature death aims to understand broad patterns of risk, health, and disparities over the life course.