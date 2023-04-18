media release: Scandinavian-based Danish String Quartet relishes in the beauty of classical music. Playing together since their childhood days in the Danish countryside, the Quartet believes that music is primarily about finding joy in friendship. The pleasure they get from music-making is palpable in every note they perform. Since their professional debut in 2002, they have been honored with a GRAMMY® nomination, Musical America’s 2020 Ensemble of the Year, and the Borletti-Buitoni Trust.

Program:

FRANZ JOSEPH HAYDN String Quartet in G minor, Op. 20 No. 3

DMITRI SHOSTAKOVICH String Quartet No. 7 in F-sharp minor, Op. 108

Folk Music, to be announced

Single tickets will be available for purchase starting in August 2022. Union Members save 10% on full-price tickets!

$65 / $50 / $30

UW-Madison Students: $10

Virtual: $25

Click here for the most up-to-date information about COVID-19-related health and safety protocols.