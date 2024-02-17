Danni Nicholls, Sarah Peacock

media release: Danni Nicholls wowed an appreciative crowd in our backyard in summer 2022. We’re thrilled to bring her back in 2024, with her touring partner Sarah Peacock, live and up close in our living room.

About Danni and Sarah:

Danni Nicholls is UK-born and Nashville-based, an acclaimed artist, well known on both sides of the Atlantic for her soulful voice and captivating stage presence. She's pretty awesome:

Nominated for three Americana Music Association UK awards, including Album of the Year for Mockingbird Lane in 2017, Artist of the Year in 2018, and Song of the Year for Hear Your Voice in 2020

Two studio albums recorded with Emmylous Harris' Red Dirt Boys band.

Official showcasing artist at AmericanaFest, Nashville 2017, 2019 & 2021.S

Shared the stage with acclaimed musicians like Lucinda Williams, Yola, Todd Snider, The Secret Sisters, Angaleena Presley, and Sturgill Simpson.

Graced major festivals worldwide, including Cambridge Folk Festival (UK), Tønder Festival (Denmark) and Folk Alliance International (USA)

Check out Danni online: www.danninicholls.com/

Sarah Peacock is as if Brandi Carlile and HEART had a baby, with a rootsy, acoustic, blues vibe sure to keep you captivated. Some highlights that make Sarah a must-see performer:

Has performed her acclaimed song "Hurricane" on CBS Morning Show

Actively touring across the United States since 2005, sharing the stage with Jennifer Knapp, Liz Longley, Gary Allan, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Paul Thorn, Radney Foster, Hal Ketchum

Albums include: Straight For Your Heart (2009), Albuquerque Sky (2013), Dream On (2016), Beauty in the Ashes (2017), Hot Sheet Motel (2018), Burn The Witch (2020)

Music has been featured with NPR, Music Row Magazine, No Depression, American Songwriter, Pop Matter, and Wide Open Country

Check out Sarah online: www.sarahpeacockmusic. com/.

CONCERT DETAILS: Admission fee for all concerts is $20, and all proceeds go to our musicians. We ask that you pay in advance so we know we have the funds we’ve promised the performers.

To reserve your seat(s), send or drop off your cash or check (payable to David Wallner, 451 North Few Street, Madison, WI 53703). You can also use PayPal ( annedave@chorus.net ) or Venmo @Anne-Katz-4. We hold checks to be cashed after the concert date, and we’ll send out a reminder/logistics message to all attendees right before the concert.

Please note that indoor concerts take place in our living room, an enclosed space without a lot of room to physically distance. We expect indoor concert attendees to be fully COVID-vaccinated. Masks are optional.

QUESTIONS? Contact us at annedave@chorus.net. See you soon at Our House!