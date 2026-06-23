Danny Markovitch

media release: $15/ $18 DOS

The saxophonist and co-leader for the band Marbin. In the last 15 years Danny played over 2,000 shows all over the country (some international shows as well), and released over 12 albums.

Danny collaborated in the studio or on stage with Grammy Award winners and jazz-fusion legends such as Alan Holdsworth, Gary Husband, Tony Levin (King Crimson), Scott Henderson, Paul Weritco (Pat Metheny), Steve Rodby (Pat Metheny), Antonio Sanchez, Virgil Donati, Mike Clark (Headhunters), Jeff Berlin, Dennis Chambers, Jimmy Haslip (Yellowjackets), Wayne Krantz and rock legend Billy Corgan.In 2016 Danny won an AMI award, the Indonesian equivalent to a Grammy for Solas PM he recorded for Indonesian guitarist Dewa Budjana.