Dansu Dance Company, Dansu Crew 2026

media release: Journey with us as Dansu Dance Company and Dansu Crew present their 2026 Concert: Crossroads — where every step leads to new possibilities.

Through powerful movement and innovative storytelling, our performers explore the choices, challenges, and discoveries that shape who we are. Whether at life’s turning points, on paths taken or left behind, or in the moments when we stand still to decide what comes next, Crossroads celebrates the beauty of the unknown.

Featuring original works by local choreographers and Dansu Teaching Artists, this concert highlights the passion, artistry, and dedication of our talented dancers. Join us for an evening of creativity, connection, and bold expression

Performed on the Drury Stage