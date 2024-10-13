media release: The Dapper Whimsy is a husband/wife duo that plays acoustic-pop, folk-rock, and bluegrass in a style that "sounds like a modern, old-time string band." Their repertoire includes an eclectic mix of pop, rock, country, folk, old-time/traditional, top-40, something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blues. All ages and family-friendly, there’s something for everyone. Note the time is later than our usual Sunday music!