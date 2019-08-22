Darbo Fest

https://www.facebook.com/events/424378545087962/

press release: Join Mentoring Positives for a community celebration in Darbo Worthington. Free & open to the public.

BASKETBALL - SOCCER - MUSIC - PIZZA - COMMUNITY

Off the Block Pizzas made by Mentoring Positives youth!

3-4:30PM Music, Family Games, Soccer, Pizza slices only $1 for our Darbo neighbors

4:30-8PM Music, Family Games, Soccer, Pizza slices $2, whole frozen pizzas also for sale

6:30-7PM Peace Walk (Lisa Peyton Caire and her ambassadors will deliver a message to our group and lead our Peace Walk.

Primary Sponsor

Mentoring Positives/Off The Block Salsa

The Foundation For Black Women's Wellness

Willy Street Co-op

Supporters

Worthington Park Neighborhood Association

Salvation Army Dane County

City of Madison Youth Employment Initiative

Special thanks to: Martee, Chris & Brendon at FEED Kitchens, Tom at Park Plaza Pizza, Thony at Cafe Costa Rica, Jeff at UW Law Entrepreneurship Clinic, Neal at Salzy’s Deli, Miranda at Community Groundworks, Nick at Golden Produce and Amul at Serieux Clothing.