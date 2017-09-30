Darbo-Worthington Pop-Up Farmer & Flea Market

press release: In spite of the growing number of Madison open air markets, a large portion of Madison’s east side does not have one nearby. The Darbo-Worthington-Starkweather area has been in the city’s spotlight recently as they finalized and began implementing a neighborhood plan to address: Land Use, Housing, and Urban Design; Transportation, Connectivity & Access; Community Wellness; and Economic Development over the past year. Significant interest in a pop-up farmer & flea market gave rise to the idea of bringing one right to the heart of the neighborhood, at The Salvation Army on Darbo Drive. The market committee is led by fourteen year Worthington Park Neighborhood resident Jennifer Green and consists of volunteers and supporters from all over the city. The Eastside Planning Council is lending administrative and planning assistance.

“This market will have something for everyone," Green explains. The Eastside Planning Council is dedicated to integrating healthy living and eating options in eastside Madison neighborhoods—especially where walkable food shopping is limited to gas stations, fast food and convenience stores. “There will be a variety of shopping options, music, lots of kids’ activities like face-painting, a mural painting activity, a martial arts demo, limited free and low-cost food options, and a limited supply of free children’s books and school supplies."

The market hopes to host up to 30 tables consisting of non-profits including the Worthington Park Neighborhood’s very own Mentoring Positives; local farm-raised goods; prepared specialty foods; thrifty finds; and handmade crafts. The WPNA has opened tabling options to those who live in the neighborhood. Residents of the Darbo-Worthington, Union Triangle, Blooming Grove or Eken Park neighborhoods that have something to sell like homemade gifts, crafts or rummage sale items are encouraged to sign up as vendors. Established vendors from all over Wisconsin are also welcome! Vendor fees are $10 for established vendors, or can be as low as $5 for neighborhood residents. Interested vendors and performers, please contact Jennifer at jenny@shushudesign.com prior to September 20th.

Event Details:

When: Saturday, September 30, 2017, 2pm - 5pm

Where: The Salvation Army parking lot at 3030 Darbo Dr, Madison, WI 53704

(rain or shine)