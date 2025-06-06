Darcie Johnston, Dan Barker, Doug Brown, Francis Deck & Jim Huwe

media release: Jazz in the Atrium

Darcie Johnston with Dan Barker, piano, Doug Brown, guitar, Francis Deck, bass, Jim Huwe, drums.

Advance Tickets: $25 Reserved Table Seat (Main floor), $15 General Seating (Balcony and side chairs)

At the Door: $20 General Seating (Balcony and side chairs)

Cash Bar.

Darcie Johnston (vocals) has performed with Bucky Pizzarelli, Chuck Redd, Brooks Tegler—and Keter Betts and Bertell Knox, sidemen for Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday. Featured on Washington DC radio, she also played the role of jazz vamp Madeline HiRose in the film Mrs. Stevens Hears the Mermaids Singing. Since moving to Madison, she has performed at Liliana’s, the Brink, Twist, the Crossroads, and in the best venue ever: the Atrium.

Dan Barker (piano) has accompanied such national crooners as Pat Boone and Jimmy Roberts (of Lawrence Welk fame). He also co-hosts the weekly TV program Freethought Matters and has appeared often on television and radio, including Oprah Winfrey, Phil Donahue, and Good Morning America.

Doug Brown (guitar), renowned on multiple instruments, has performed with the Madison Symphony, American Players Theatre, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Harmonious Wail, and many others, as well as maintaining a vibrant solo presence in Wisconsin.

Francis Deck (bass) has played with numerous artists, including Kurt Lang, Dave Stoler, Michael BB, Harmonious Wail, and Swingtime Music. A member of the Madison Jazz Orchestra, he has also appeared on stage at the Isthmus Jazz Festival, Behind The Beat, and Jazz At Five.

Jim Huwe (drums) has performed on the national scene with such jazz luminaries as vocalist Diane Schuur, saxophonist Richie Cole, and singer Connie Evingson, and played an opening show for legendary blues guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan.