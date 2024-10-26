media release: USA | 2023 | DCP | 93 min.

Director: David Slade; Cast: Casey Likes, Emyri Crutchfield, Jeremy Davies

In 1962, teenage boys in a small, Midwestern farm town compete to defeat Sawtooth Jack, a deadly, candy-filled demon who annually rises from a corn patch on Halloween to wreak havoc. But the parents know more about this creepy tradition than they’re letting on and it’s up to rebellious teens Richie and Kelly to uncover the truth. Adapting a novel by Norman Partridge, director Slade (30 Days of Night, Hard Candy) and screenwriter Michael Gilio (Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves) have conjured up an imaginative, allegorical horror tale that combines elements of Halloween III: Season of the Witch and Shirley Jackson’s short story, “The Lottery.” “Buckets of gore and exceptional creature design - Dark Harvest delivers October ickiness with a crooked smile” (Matt Donato, Paste Magazine). Michael Gilio will be on hand to introduce and talk about Dark Harvest after the screening.