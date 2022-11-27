press release: Join us Sunday, November 27, from 1pm - 5pm for the Dark Holiday Bazaar. We’ll have an awesome lineup of local artists, vendors, and crafters here to help you find the perfect oddities, gifts, and curiosities for your dark and spooky loved ones.

We’ll also have the incredibly talented Cutie B here to provide some amazing, aerial, elf-ish entertainment and Krampus will be stopping by to say hello and to keep an eye out for anyone who’s been naughty, so make sure you behave!

$3 Cover

(No cover for children under 12)

Full Vendor List Coming Soon! https://www.facebook.com/events/1283925832442611/