× Expand Shadow Veil Photography Krampus and friends at a past Dark Holiday Bazaar. Krampus and friends at a past Dark Holiday Bazaar.

(2025 Isthmus pick) If you’re looking for something edgier than the usual holiday shopping fare, Crucible presents the Dark Holiday Bazaar each year for your gifting perusal. With vendors such as Unicornicopia, GoofGore and My Existential Ennui (find a full list below), what’s on offer should be beyond Santa, reindeer and elves (though, there may be an aerialist elf in attendance…along with Krampus).

media release: The Dark Holiday Bazaar

Sun. November 29,1:00-5:00pm $5 at the door (No cover for children under 12).

It’s that time of year again! Come out and see us on Sunday November 29 as Crucible presents the 5th annual 𝔻𝕒𝕣𝕜 ℍ𝕠𝕝𝕚𝕕𝕒𝕪 𝔹𝕒𝕫𝕒𝕒𝕣!

This holiday themed event, with a dark folklore twist, features an incredible lineup of vendors ready and waiting to help you find the perfect weird, odd, or unique gift for everyone on your list- including yourself.

We’ll also have exciting entertainment including our aerialist elf, our talented balloon twister, themed drinks for all ages, fun photo opportunities, and of course, Krampus and his crew will be lurking about to seek out the naughty folks!

So mark your calendars and get ready to join us, because Krampus is coming to Crucible!

❆𝕆𝕦𝕣 𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟞 𝕍𝕖𝕟𝕕𝕠𝕣𝕤❆

ABeadedFantasy

Alisa Grieve Photography

Ben's Dark Art

Besom Boutique

Black Rose Rising

Colleen's Cookie Creations

Divine Construction LLC

Electro-Skeletal

Gemesis Minerals

Ghost Zone Art

Green Dolphin Jewelry

Hawke's Bones And Oddities

Inspired Alchemy

Kitten Crochet 'N Such

Lacey Jane's Designs

Livvy's Little Laboratory

Memento Moira

Miss Monstera

Moonfire Candle Co.

Phantom Nagini Creations

The Crafting Octopus

Unmedievable

Veritable Vintage

Xstnl Ennui

*𝘈𝘭𝘭 𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘱𝘢𝘤𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘧𝘶𝘭𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘸𝘦 𝘤𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘰𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘢𝘥𝘥𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘰𝘳𝘴 𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦. 𝘋𝘰 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘯 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘵-𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘵𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘥𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘵 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘤𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘳𝘦𝘨𝘢𝘳𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘱𝘦𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘴.