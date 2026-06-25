media release: Join us online for a fun evening to celebrate the grassroots advocacy of the Wisconsin Chapter and explore how our work matters to the parts of our environment that come alive at night.

From light pollution to warming night temps and nocturnal critters, the impact of our work stretches around the clock. We’ll take a look at some of those connections, play trivia and explore some of Wisconsin’s special places at night, during our Dark Skies, Bright Future program.

This event is free to attend with opportunities to donate to support the work of our volunteer campaign teams throughout the evening. Donors receive a free glow in the dark sticker. Donations can be made anytime at: https://sc.org/DarkSkies