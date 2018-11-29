Dark Something & Bleeding Heart Beer Preview

press release: These limited release beers will be on tap at our brewery starting at 5 PM. You're also invited to meet, talk to, and grab a beer with our brewers during a public talkback session at 6PM on Nov. 29

We're opening up our Brewhouse - and a few bourbon barrels - so you can get the first taste of two special beers before they're released: "Dark Something" Barrel Aged Imperial Stout and "Bleeding Heart" Hazy Belgian Pale Ale.

DARK SOMETHING

Sample this exceptionally malty, robust imperial stout straight from the Buffalo Trace Bourbon barrels it was aged in. That's right - we'll be tapping right into the barrels and allowing you to pour your own 5oz sample. The Preview Night will also be your first chance to reserve a limited edition 22oz bomber ahead of its December 8th release. More details on how you can reserve your bomber and attend the release party will be available closer to the Preview Night.

BLEEDING HEART

Meet and sample our first New England-style IPA prior to its December 8th release. This fruity and complex Hazy Belgian Pale Ale was attacked with copious amounts of Amarillo, Mandarina Bavaria, and Citra Hops. Bleeding Heart will be released in limited edition 12oz cans on December 8. More details about the release party will be available closer to the Preview Night.

A release party will take place from 11 am-3 pm on Dec. 8.