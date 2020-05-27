ONLINE: "Dark Waters" and PFAS Contamination in Wisconsin

press release: Join Sierra Club-John Muir Chapter for a discussion about the feature film 'Dark Waters' (starring Mark Ruffalo and Anne Hathaway) on Wednesday, May 27 at 7:00 pm. Registering for this discussion will also provide a link for you to sign up to view the movie online, no charge! We hope you can view the movie before joining us for this discussion, so register promptly!

What and When:

Wednesday, May 27 at 7:00 pm -- Panel discussion about Dark Waters and PFAS contamination in Wisconsin featuring speakers impacted by PFAS in Wisconsin

Before the panel discussion - Registrants will receive a link to view the movie Dark Waters for no charge as a benefit for registering for this panel discussion. Inspired by a true story and directed by Todd Haynes, Dark Waters follows a tenacious attorney, Rob Bilott (Mark Ruffalo) as he uncovers the dark secret of a systematic coverup of PFAS drinking water pollution and connects a growing number of unexplained deaths to one of the world's largest corporations. In the process, he risks everything — his future, his family — to expose the truth, protect people, and restore safe drinking water.

How to join:

By registering for this event, you will be sent 2 links: one to sign up to access the movie and one to access the panel discussion. The link to access the movie will be live for several days so you can view the movie at your own convenience. The link for the panel discussion will allow you to join the online discussion live on May 27 at 7 pm CT. If you have questions or technical difficulties, please email cassandra.steiner@sierraclub.org