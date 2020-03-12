press release: Inspired by a true story and directed by Todd Haynes, Dark Waters follows a tenacious attorney Rob Billott (Mark Ruffalo) as he uncovers the dark secret of a systematic cover-up of PFAS drinking water pollution and connects a growing number of unexplained deaths to one of the world's largest corporations. In the process, he risks everything-his future, his family-to expose the truth, protect people and restore safe drinking water. Join us for this free screening!

Panel to follow.

Free.

Presented by Sierra Club John Muir Chapter. Co-hosted by Safe Skies, Clean Water.