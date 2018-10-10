Darker N Darker, Tundrastomper, The Central

press release: $8 // All Ages // Sober space

7:30 PM doors // 8 PM show

The RETURN OF TUNDRASTOMPER! Enjoy a spooky October night of eccentric tunes at Communication on Wednesday 10/10.

Darker N' Darker - groovy rock n' roll duo based right here outta MADTOWN

Tundrastomper - punky forever babes from MA, ahhhhh are we happy to have them back! Bass licks that won't quit.

The Central - midwestern grind duo ALSO FROM MADCITY.