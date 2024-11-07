DarkSky Wisconsin Intro Meeting

media release: Samantha Saeger and John Rummel are pleased to announce the formation of DarkSky Wisconsin, a new state chapter of DarkSky International (formerly the International DarkSky Association).

Sam and John would like to connect with fellow advocates in Wisconsin who would be interested in doing more by meeting online or connecting to discover what sparks everyone's interest. They hope to get organized and make some positive changes in Wisconsin!

What draws you to the dark sky? To DarkSky International? What do you see locally or state-wide that Wisconsin could do better in honoring the night sky?

We will be hosting a Zoom meeting on November 7 at 7:00 p.m. to introduce our new chapter of DarkSky International!

Zoom Info: Topic: DarkSky Wisconsin Public Meeting

Time: Nov 7, 2024 07:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84902745281

Meeting ID: 849 0274 5281 Passcode: 727078

