ONLINE: Darlene Love

press release: Thrasher Opera House is pleased to partner with Grammy Award Winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, Darlene Love, streaming LIVE to the comforts of your own home from Sony Hall in NY on Saturday, December 5 at 7 p.m. CT - with a rockin' Christmas celebration you won't want to miss!

Love has long been recognized as "one of the greatest singers of all-time" by Rolling Stone Magazine. It’s no wonder The New York Times raves: "Darlene Love’s thunderbolt voice is as embedded in the history of rock and roll as Eric Clapton’s guitar or Bob Dylan’s lyrics.”

Through the years, Darlene has continued to captivate audiences worldwide with her warm, gracious stage presence and sensational performances. Her voice launched dozens of hits including "He's a Rebel," "(Today I Met) The Boy I'm Gonna Marry," "Marshmallow World" and her signature song, "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)." This holiday season, the music icon will bring these classics and more for a one-night-only holiday performance.

Tickets are $35 each. To order, start by going to the Thrasher Opera House webpage at www.thrasheroperahouse.com, then click on the SHOWCLIX link. This directs to their site, where you can order tickets. A portion of the sales benefit the Thrasher Opera House.