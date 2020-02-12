press release: Alicia Ashman Library hosts the Darn Yarn Club for crocheters, knitters, and other fiber-crafters. This group meets from 6:30-8:30 p.m., at the library.

It's a great place to meet with other crafters, learn about different techniques, share your own work, and just commune in general with other creative souls. While there is no formal instructor for this group, there are knowledgeable veteran yarn crafters who are generous with their wisdom. No registration required--just drop by.