Darn Yarn

Google Calendar - Darn Yarn - 2020-02-12 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Darn Yarn - 2020-02-12 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Darn Yarn - 2020-02-12 18:30:00 iCalendar - Darn Yarn - 2020-02-12 18:30:00

Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717

press release: Alicia Ashman Library hosts the Darn Yarn Club for crocheters, knitters, and other fiber-crafters. This group meets from 6:30-8:30 p.m., at the library.

It's a great place to meet with other crafters, learn about different techniques, share your own work, and just commune in general with other creative souls. While there is no formal instructor for this group, there are knowledgeable veteran yarn crafters who are generous with their wisdom. No registration required--just drop by.

Info

Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717 View Map
Crafts
608-824-1780
Google Calendar - Darn Yarn - 2020-02-12 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Darn Yarn - 2020-02-12 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Darn Yarn - 2020-02-12 18:30:00 iCalendar - Darn Yarn - 2020-02-12 18:30:00 Google Calendar - Darn Yarn - 2020-02-19 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Darn Yarn - 2020-02-19 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Darn Yarn - 2020-02-19 18:30:00 iCalendar - Darn Yarn - 2020-02-19 18:30:00 Google Calendar - Darn Yarn - 2020-02-26 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Darn Yarn - 2020-02-26 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Darn Yarn - 2020-02-26 18:30:00 iCalendar - Darn Yarn - 2020-02-26 18:30:00 Google Calendar - Darn Yarn - 2020-03-04 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Darn Yarn - 2020-03-04 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Darn Yarn - 2020-03-04 18:30:00 iCalendar - Darn Yarn - 2020-03-04 18:30:00 Google Calendar - Darn Yarn - 2020-03-11 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Darn Yarn - 2020-03-11 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Darn Yarn - 2020-03-11 18:30:00 iCalendar - Darn Yarn - 2020-03-11 18:30:00