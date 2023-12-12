media release: Celebrate the holidays with award-winning actor, singer, and songwriter Darren Criss of Glee, as he performs songs from his recent holiday album, A Very Darren Crissmas, with music ranging from big band Christmas classics to novelty tunes to modern-day folk-pop ballads. A Very Darren Crissmas showcases his kaleidoscopic artistry and delivers both thrillingly unpredictable moments and a timeless sense of Christmas magic.