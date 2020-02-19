× Expand Lisa Svelmoe Darren Dochuk

press release: Book Talk by Notre Dame historian, Darren Dochuk, author of Anointed with Oil: How Christianity and Crude Made Modern America (2019). Dochuk's epic “is an instant classic and a must-read for all students of modern United States history,” writes Heath Carter, Princeton Theological Seminary.

Wed., Feb. 19, 7:00 PM at Upper House, 365 East Campus Mall, Suite 200.

FREE Tickets - MORE INFO at upperhouse.org.